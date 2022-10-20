UrduPoint.com

KP Gets New Provincial Election Commissioner

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 20, 2022 | 03:50 PM

KP gets new Provincial Election Commissioner

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2022 ) :Shamshad Khan, BPS-21 officers of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has been posted as Provincial Election Commissioner (PEC) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He assumed charge of his new assignment on Thursday. Before this new posting, Shamshad Khan was working as Director General (DG) in the Election Commission Secretariat at Islamabad.

The new Provincial Election Commissioner KP had joined the Election Commission of Pakistan as Assistant Election Commissioner (AEC) BPS-17 in 1997 has served on various posts in the ECP Secretariat, has vast experience in administrative matters. He has visited different countries.

The post of the PEC KP was lying vacant since the nomination of his predecessor Mohammad Farid Afridi for National Management Course.

