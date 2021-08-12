KP goes extra mile to observe Global Breastfeeding Month: Speakers

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2021 ) :The World Breastfeeding Week (WBW) is officially celebrated around the world from 1st to 7th August every year however in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including in newly merged districts, the norm is to dedicate the entire month of August to advocacy for the promotion of breastfeeding in the province.

An event to this effect was conducted by District Nutrition Cell District Health Officer Office Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr.AzmatUllah Khan with the support of UNICEF regarding the launching ceremony of Global Breastfeeding Month August 2021.

He said Khyber Pakhtunkhwa moved an extra mile by observing Global Breastfeeding Month.

The WBW2021 theme "Protect Breastfeeding: A Shared Responsibility" reminds us that protecting breastfeeding is a shared responsibility to ensure the best health of our children. The theme highlights that suboptimal breastfeeding practices are a public health issue, requiring effort and investment at the societal level and include multi-sectored collaborative actions to protect and support breastfeeding throughout the continuum of care.

The participants of the meeting were Director Nutrition, District Health Officer, Public Health Coordinator, Provincial Nutrition Manager, District Nutrition Manager, Nutrition assistants, LHVs and LHSs, and Media Persons.

Dr. AzmatUllah Khan, District Health Officer welcomed all the participants at this very important district launching ceremony of Global Breastfeeding Month to protect, promote and support infant and young child feeding, more specifically breastfeeding.

He thanked the participants for their pledge and commitment to the promotion of breastfeeding. The theme of Global Breastfeeding Month was explained by the DHO Peshawar.

Dr. Fazal Majeed Director Nutrition DGHS, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa shared his views and scope of the update on protection and promotion of breastfeeding Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, steps taken by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government to address malnutrition, recent interventions for protection and promotion of breastfeeding in the province, and activities planned for observance of Global Breastfeeding Month at Provincial and District Level.

Dr. Alamgir Khan Public Health Coordinator also mentioned the pledging support on the issue in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Fahadullah Shakir District Nutrition Manager explained the importance of breastfeeding and its effectiveness for the survival and upbringing of a child.

He stated that with the technical support of the UNICEF we will go the extra mile to protect, promote and realize the rights of our children and mothers to survival and development.

He concluded that success in breastfeeding is not the sole responsibility of a woman – the promotion of breastfeeding is a collective societal responsibility and let's work collectively to protect women from the influence of commercial marketing and make our province a supportive and enabling place for the mothers who want to breastfeed their children.

Dr. Naveed from WHO Team Lead stated that nutrition is the core human right. Children should be breastfed after birth as soon as possible.

For the promotion and protection of breastfeeding awareness and advocacy is very important.

He also acknowledged the working relationship of nutrition program staff with EPI and polio and supporting each other on the ground.

During the second session on the same issue, Dr. Bawar Shah stated that with the technical support of UNICEF we will go the extra mile to protect, promote and realize the rights of our children and mothers to survival and development.

On behalf of the Head of the pediatrics department, he thanked all participants, including the Department of Health, UNICEF, Pediatric, Gene and Public Health Associations, Civil Society, and Media for their contribution and efforts in protecting, promoting, and supporting optimal breastfeeding practices across the province.

Miss Salma Khatoon from UNICEF presented a detailed presentation on the importance and theme of the global breastfeeding month and emphasis on the doctors' efforts in protecting, promoting, and supporting optimal breastfeeding practices and discouraging artificial feeding.

The concluding remarks were given by Director Nutrition Dr. Fazal Majeed who explained the role of the mother and the Importance of breastfeeding.

He said we will educate the mothers to breastfeed their children for improving their diet to ensure their best health for a bright future. He also appreciated the role of DoH and UNICEF, pediatric, gyaene, and media services.

In the end Director Nutrition, UNICEF paid a vote of thanks to all who directly or indirectly helped to make the event successful and also thanked those who attended the ceremony.