KP Goods Transport Federation to observe strike against excessive challans by traffic police

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Goods Transport Federation has decided to observe strike and block GT road and ring on road on September 16 in protest against excessive challans by traffic police.

The office bearers of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Goods Transport Federation while addressing a press conference also demanded of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and IGP Moazam Jah Ansari to take notice against excessive challans and resolve genuine problem of transporters.

They alleged that SSP Traffic City has refused to hold meting with transporters' delegation which came to apprise him about their problems.

The said that complaints were lodged with provincial transport department without any positive outcome.