KP Gov Approves Rs. 3 Billion Subsidy On Wheat Import

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Mon 24th August 2020 | 07:05 PM

KP gov approves Rs. 3 billion subsidy on wheat import

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2020 ) :The Provincial Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhawa (KPK) on Monday approved approximately Rs.3 billion subsidy on import of wheat with a view to ensure smooth supply to flour mills as well as to stabilize prices.

Special cabinet meeting was held here with Chief Minister, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan in the chair.

The Provincial Ministers, Advisors, Special Assistants, Chief Secretary, SMBR, Addl Chief Secretary and administrative secretaries attended the meeting.

Provincial government in its first phase will immediately import 0.15 metric tons of wheat through Trade Corporation of Pakistan costing Rs.8.510 billion.

Same quantity will be procured in the next phase.

Chief Minister directed the food department to keep all options open including domestic procurement.

Cabinet also constituted a committee comprising of Ministers for Food, Finance, education and Secretary Food which will negotiate with private sector for procurement of wheat domestically.

