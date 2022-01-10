UrduPoint.com

KP Gov Decides To Outsource Management Of 8 More Secondary Healthcare Hospitals

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 10, 2022 | 09:01 PM

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has decided to outsource management of eight more secondary healthcare hospitals of the province through Public Private Partnership model, initially for a period of five years

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has decided to outsource management of eight more secondary healthcare hospitals of the province through Public Private Partnership model, initially for a period of five years.

These secondary care hospitals included District Headquarter Hospital Wana South Waziristan, DHQ Hospital Kohistan, Category-D Hospital Bazar Zakhakhel Khyber, Category-D Hospital Razmak North Waziristan, Category-D Hospital Alizai Kurrum, Category-D Hospital Pasht Bajaur, Category-D Hospital Mamund Bajaur and Category-D Hospital Nawagai Bajaur.

In order to outsource the management of the aforesaid hospitals, a contract signing ceremony was held here at Chief Minister House on Monday with Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan as chief guest.

Provincial Minister for Health Taimur Salim Jhagra, Special Assistant to CM for Information Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif, Secretary Health Tahir Orakzai, Director General Health Services Dr. Niaz Muhammad, Managing Director Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Foundation and other high ups were also present on the occasion.

The high ups of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Foundation, Health Department and Partner organizations formally signed agreements for the outsourcing of the management of aforesaid eight secondary healthcare hospitals in addition to contract renewal of the management of two hospitals already outsourced including DHQ Hospital Mashtimela Orakzai and Category-D Hospital Shulam South Waziristan.

Keeping in view the significant improvement of services delivery in the already outsourced health facilities, the government has decided to outsource the management of the above mentioned healthcare facilities.

Through the Public Private Partnership model, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has already ensured all time availability of specialist-doctors, nurses and paramedics in the healthcare units of far flung areas providing quality healthcare services round the clock.

The newly outsourced healthcare units would also be operationalized 24/7 and all the facilities including doctors, medical equipment and medicines would be available in these hospitals.

Talking with gathering, the chief minister has termed the outsourcing of the management of these hospitals as an another important step to provide healthcare facilities to the local people at their door steps adding that the step would be helpful to improve the healthcare services in the hospitals as per the aspirations and needs of general public.

He said that this step would prove to be a milestone to improve the service delivery of these healthcare units upto the required level.

The incumbent government was not only committed to provide quality healthcare services to people of far flung areas at their door steps but was also taking result-oriented steps under a well-devised plan for the purpose, he added.

