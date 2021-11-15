UrduPoint.com

KP Government Allocates Rs 150 Mln For Haripur Safe City Project: Akbar Ayub

Sumaira FH 1 hour ago Mon 15th November 2021 | 07:31 PM

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) member provincial assembly (MPA) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and former provincial minister Akbar Ayub Khan on Monday said the beautification project would make Haripur city a model in the region as the provincial government had allocated Rs 150 million for safe city project

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) member provincial assembly (MPA) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and former provincial minister Akbar Ayub Khan on Monday said the beautification project would make Haripur city a model in the region as the provincial government had allocated Rs 150 million for safe city project.

While addressing the oath-taking ceremony of newly elected members and office bearers of All Traders Association Haripur, he said installation of Close Circuit tv (CCTV) cameras would be completed in two years while the construction of Nullah on both sides of the GT road would be completed by the end of December 2021.

He said the Safe City project Haripur would be completed with the cooperation of police and district administration. The Safe City project would provide foolproof security to the masses and traders, he said.

He also expressed his dissatisfaction over the law and order situation of the city and directed the police and administration to provide security to the people and traders as well.

Earlier, the traders union briefed the former minister about the fine imposed on traders owing to various issues which are not justified and damaging the business activities.

