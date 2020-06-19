UrduPoint.com
KP Government Allocates Rs 290m For Extending Rescue 1122 Services To Six More Districts

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 19th June 2020 | 09:52 PM

KP government allocates Rs 290m for extending Rescue 1122 services to six more districts

Finance Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Taimur Saleem Jhagra on Friday said with an estimated amount of Rs 290million the services of Rescue 1122 would be extended to six more districts

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2020 ) :Finance Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Taimur Saleem Jhagra on Friday said with an estimated amount of Rs 290million the services of Rescue 1122 would be extended to six more districts.

The new districts proposed for expansion of Rescue 1122 services included Tank, Upper Chitral, Upper Kohistan, Kolai Palus, Battagram and Torghar.

He said already Rescue 1122 services have been extended to four new districts with a cost of 210.5 million rupees which included district Lakki Marwat, Malakand, Lower Kohistan and Shangla.

The step, he said would also create around 1000 new jobs for the locals.

