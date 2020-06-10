UrduPoint.com
KP Government Announces 11 Members Galyat Development Authority Board Of Authorities

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 10th June 2020 | 11:35 PM

KP government announces 11 members Galyat Development Authority board of authorities

The provincial government has announced new boards of authorities for Galyat Development Authority

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2020 ) :The provincial government has announced new boards of authorities for Galyat Development Authority. This was announced in a press statement of the KP government on Wednesday.

The newly announced board includes eminent chartered accountant Ehsan Mani, tourism expert Muhammad Alam , former chief engineer of C&W department Javed Turk, expert Zic consultant Muhammad Sohail Hashmi. , Retired Collector Customs Najib Abbasi will be the five private members of the Board.

While the Names of Secretary sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Secretary Environment Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Commissioner Hazara Division and Director General Galiyat Development Authority have been added to the board as government spokespersons, two members of Provincial Assembly,KP from Galiyat have also been added to the GDA board.

These two members of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MPA Muhammad Nazir Abbasi and opposition leader Aurangzeb Nalotha , will represent Galiyat in the board.

The 5 members are from the private sector who have proven their worth in various walks of life, 4 members will support the board at the government level while 2 members elected in Provincial Assembly from Galiyat will also be part of the board.

