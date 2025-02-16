KP Government Announces 1627 Teachers Vacancies For Hazara Division
Muhammad Irfan Published February 16, 2025 | 06:50 PM
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2025) The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Sunday initiated the immediate recruitment of 16,000 teachers in the education department, with 1627 vacancies available across various districts of the Hazara Division.
According to details, 469 positions were vacant in Abbottabad, 223 in Battagram, 295 in Haripur, 90 in Kolai Palis, 79 in Kohistan Upper, 53 in Kohistan Lower, 305 in Mansehra, and 76 in Torghar.
The available teaching positions include CT 172, DM (Drawing Master) 94, PET (Physical Education Teacher) 95, AT (Arabic Teacher) 83, TT 75, Qari 63, grade 12 CTE 41 and grade 12 PST (Primary school Teacher) 1,004
All interested candidates were encouraged to review the relevant district advertisements and submit their applications accordingly.
