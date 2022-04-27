UrduPoint.com

KP Government Announces Five Eid Holidays

Sumaira FH Published April 27, 2022 | 09:33 PM

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has announced five public holidays on Eid ul Fitr, said a notification issued by the Administration here on Wednesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has announced five public holidays on Eid ul Fitr, said a notification issued by the Administration here on Wednesday.

According to the notification, offices of the provincial government departments will remain closed from May 2nd to May 6th, 2022 (Monday to Friday) on account of holy festival of Eid-ul-Fitr, 2022 (1443 A.H).

