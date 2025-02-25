KP government announces interest-free loans and support programs for special persons

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2025) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Auqaf, Zakat and Ushr, and Social Welfare, Syed Qasim Ali Shah Tuesday said that the provincial government is launching interest-free loans ranging from one lakh to five lakh rupees to empower special persons and help them achieve financial independence.

He expressed these views while addressing a ceremony organized by the Social Welfare department Abbottabad.

Qasim Ali Shah emphasized that special persons are like “diamonds that need to be polished” to realize their true potential. He stated that the provincial government is committed to integrating them into mainstream society by providing financial aid and necessary resources. Tenders for modern electric wheelchairs have also been issued to further support this caushe.

Syed Qasim Ali Shah highlighted that despite many challenges, the provincial government is actively working to bring special persons into the societal mainstream.

He mentioned that after successful cheque distributions in Peshawar and Dera Ismail Khan, the initiative has now been extended to Abbottabad and will continue in other districts.

He reiterated that interest-free loans ranging from one lakh to five lakh rupees would enable special persons to establish their businesses and become financially self-sufficient.

Under the Kafalat Program, orphaned children aged 5 to 16 years will receive a monthly stipend of five thousand rupees, with the program set to launch soon.

Additionally, under the Sahara Program, women will be provided with up to five thousand rupees for ration support, strengthening the social welfare mission.

The provincial minister assured that following Imran Khan’s vision, spending on humanity remains their top priority.

He emphasized that Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur is committed to public welfare and continuously introducing new initiatives to improve the lives of the marginalized. He also reiterated that the Social Welfare Department is dedicated to providing equal facilities across all districts of the province.

During the event, cheques worth 10,000 rupees each were distributed among special persons, and eight modern wheelchairs were provided by Pak Welfare Organization.

Earlier, Provincial Director of Social Welfare Muhammad Rafiq Khan highlighted that supporting special persons is a top priority for the government, and all possible steps are being taken to provide them with maximum facilities.

District Officer Saira Mushtaq acknowledged the significant role of the provincial minister in securing funds for special persons, emphasizing that serving them is not only a social responsibility but also a noble cause.