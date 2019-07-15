KP government appoints non-official members of IMC Zamung Kor

The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has appointed Mufti Ghulam-ur-Rehman Educationist/Religious Scholar, Shagufta Gul, Educationist/Child Protection, Hussain Ali Seena Child Protection and Ihsan Ullah Khan, Educationist as non-official members of the Institute Management Committee (IMC) of Model Institute for State Children (Zamung Kor) for the term of three years

The Institute Management Committee shall exercise powers and perform its functions in terms of Section 12(5) of the child protection & Welfare (Amendment), Act 2016 and shall run its business as per Rule-32 to 37 of Child Protection & Welfare Rules 2016. It was notified by Zakat, Ushr, Social Welfare, Special education & Women Empowerment Department, Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.