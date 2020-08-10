UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KP Government Approves Chakdara-Chitral Motarway Project: MNA Sabgatullah

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Mon 10th August 2020 | 08:55 PM

KP government approves Chakdara-Chitral motarway project: MNA Sabgatullah

Member National Assembly from Upper Dir Sahibzada Sabgatullah on Monday said that Khyber Pakhtunkhawa government has approved extension in project of motorways from Chakdara to Chitral

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2020 ) :Member National Assembly from Upper Dir Sahibzada Sabgatullah on Monday said that Khyber Pakhtunkhawa government has approved extension in project of motorways from Chakdara to Chitral.

In a video message , he said that elected representatives from Dir and Bajour had held meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan on importance of motorway from Chakdara to Chitral.

A meeting in this regard was held on Monday by the elected parliamentarians of these distrcts with Chief Minister who in principal agreed to start project and directed to finalize PC-1 in three months time.

Sahibzada Sabghatullah appreciated Chief Minister KPK and thanked Khyber Pakhtunkhawa government for approving such project.

The MNA said it would promote tourism and economic activity in these districts, besides providing best communication and traveling facilities.

Related Topics

Imran Khan National Assembly Prime Minister Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Motorway Chitral Dir From Government Best

Recent Stories

CSP Abu Dhabi Terminal launches new direct service ..

31 minutes ago

Jawaher Al Qasimi launches &#039;Salam Beirut&#039 ..

46 minutes ago

ICA extends deadline for holders of expired entry ..

1 hour ago

Ferrari World Abu Dhabi launches all-new ‘Hyperc ..

1 hour ago

SSC discusses joint cooperation with SRTI Park

2 hours ago

Strict implementation of SOPs urged

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.