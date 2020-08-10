KP government approves Chakdara-Chitral motarway project: MNA Sabgatullah

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Member National Assembly from Upper Dir Sahibzada Sabgatullah on Monday said that Khyber Pakhtunkhawa government has approved extension in project of motorways from Chakdara to Chitral

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2020 ) :Member National Assembly from Upper Dir Sahibzada Sabgatullah on Monday said that Khyber Pakhtunkhawa government has approved extension in project of motorways from Chakdara to Chitral.

In a video message , he said that elected representatives from Dir and Bajour had held meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan on importance of motorway from Chakdara to Chitral.

A meeting in this regard was held on Monday by the elected parliamentarians of these distrcts with Chief Minister who in principal agreed to start project and directed to finalize PC-1 in three months time.

Sahibzada Sabghatullah appreciated Chief Minister KPK and thanked Khyber Pakhtunkhawa government for approving such project.

The MNA said it would promote tourism and economic activity in these districts, besides providing best communication and traveling facilities.