UrduPoint.com

KP Government Approves Establishment Of PMU For Gandhara Valley City

Umer Jamshaid 1 hour ago Wed 17th November 2021 | 05:23 PM

KP government approves establishment of PMU for Gandhara Valley City

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has formally approved the establishment of a dedicated Project Management Unit to implement the proposed Gandhara Valley City project on fast track basis

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2021 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has formally approved the establishment of a dedicated Project Management Unit to implement the proposed Gandhara Valley City project on fast track basis.

The approval was accorded in the 7th board meeting of Peshawar Development Authority (PDA) held here the other day with Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan in the chair, said an official handout issued here on Wednesday.

Provincial cabinet members Taimur Saleem Jhagra and Kamran Bangash, MPA Pir Fida Muhammad, Additional Chief Secretary Shahab Ali Shah, administrative secretaries of concerned departments, Commissioner Peshawar, DG PDA and other board members attended the meeting.

The chief minister directed the Peshawar Development Authority to immediately advertise the key positions for the establishment of the PMU and set timelines to complete hiring process in minimum possible time.

These key positions include one post of Project Manager, four positions of Deputy Project Managers, seven posts of Assistant Project Managers and two positions of Land Revenue Experts.

He further directed the quarters concerned that professionals and experts of the relevant field be hired from market for the PMU and ensure strict adherence to the relevant rules and regulations in vogue.

The meeting was told that the proposed "Gandhara Valley City" covering 108000 Kanal of land would have residential and commercial portions in addition to media enclave and provincial secretariat etc adding that state of the art civic facilities would be available in the city.

It was informed that land acquisition process for the project has been started under the land sharing formula and consultant has been hired for the master planning of the project, and master plan of the project would be completed by April next year.

The Chief Minister assigned Commissioner Peshawar to lead and overseas all the matters related to the fast track implementation of the project.

The board also approved to rename the Gandhara Valley City as New Peshawar City. It also approved setting up of a Service Delivery Unit with the aim to enhance the capacity and improve service delivery of PDA.

Similarly, the forum approved allotment of additional 55 Kanal land in Hayatabad for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Judicial academy and 40 kanal of land in Regi Model Town for Forensic Science Laboratory on the notified rates of PDA.

The board has decided to constitute a committee to be headed by Secretary Local Government to devise a uniform policy for installation of Base Transceiver System Towers of cellular companies in the jurisdiction of Peshawar Development Authority.

The board also approved in principle the draft of PDA Private Housing Schemes (Management & Regulations) Rules, 2021 which would be presented before the provincial cabinet for final approval.

The board accorded conditional approval to the Budget estimates of PDA for fiscal year 2021-22.

Related Topics

Peshawar Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Budget Lead April Market National University Post Media All From Government Cabinet Housing

Recent Stories

UAE leaders condole South African President on dea ..

UAE leaders condole South African President on death of former president

5 minutes ago
 Top Kenyan Diplomat 'Hopeful' of Ethiopia Ceasefir ..

Top Kenyan Diplomat 'Hopeful' of Ethiopia Ceasefire After President Kenyatta's V ..

1 minute ago
 Commissioner settles dispute between SNGPL, reside ..

Commissioner settles dispute between SNGPL, residents

1 minute ago
 Digital Youth Summit 2021 provides more opportunit ..

Digital Youth Summit 2021 provides more opportunities for KP youth: Atif Khan

1 minute ago
 South Korea Calls for Norms Following Russian Anti ..

South Korea Calls for Norms Following Russian Anti-Satellite Test - Foreign Mini ..

10 minutes ago
 US, EU, Japan Trade Ministers to Meet at Upcoming ..

US, EU, Japan Trade Ministers to Meet at Upcoming WTO Ministerial in Geneva - St ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.