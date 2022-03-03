KP government approves RS 2 bln bail-out package for universities

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkwa government has approved a bail-out package of Rs. 2 billion to universities facing financial crisis.

Provincial Finance Minister, Taimur Khan Jhagra in a statement said that he appreciated the reform initiated by the Vice Chancellors of University of Peshawar, and Abdul Wali Khan ( AWK) University Mardan and both universities have been given Rs.

50 million performance grant.

The grant given to University of Engineering and Technology Peshawar (UET) Rs 373 million, Islamia College Rs.200 million, AWK University Rs.340 million, Agriculture University Peshawar Rs.442 million ,Gomal University Rs. 200 million and additional grant disbursed to Peshawar University is RS 450 million.