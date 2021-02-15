KP government approves Rs.5 bln for raising Baran Dam: Minister

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Transport, Malik Shah Mohammad Monday said that an amount of Rs.5 billion has been approved for raising of Baran Dam while Rs.3 billion and Rs.9 billion have been approved for the construction of Cadet College and Bannu Circular Road.

Addressing a 'Khul katcheri' at Mohmand Khel, district Bannu, the provincial minister said that a committee headed by Commissioner Bannu Division, Shaukat Ali Yousafzai has been formed for fixation of price of the land to be acquired for the dam.

He said that employment is the right of Mohmand Khel tribe and pledged acceleration of efforts for establishment of FC Platoon for the tribe.

The provincial minister also announced the construction of water supply tube-well for Kurram Ghari and construction of two bridges in the area.

He also announced re-conducting of poverty survey in provincial assembly constituency PK-89 for Ehsas Programme and the establishment of a wildlife park/ zoo and middle school in the upcoming annual development programme (ADP).