KP government approves solar system for 40 mosques of PK-30 Balakot

BALAKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2019 ) : The provincial government on Saturday approved the solar system for 40 mosques of the PK-30 Balakot.

PTI member KP Assembly Syed Ahmed Hussain Shah got the approval from the provincial government for installation of solar system in 40 mosques of his constituency while in the remaining mosques, the system would be installed in phase II.

The areas of PK-30 including Batta Kundi, Sehwitch, Naran, Kaghan, Bari, Mahandri, Jareed, Bhonja, Baila Paras, Chuntian Paras, Ghanool, Sanghar, Narah, Garlat, Balakot, Shohal Maidan, Peer Garlat, Shoal Mozillah, Talhatta, Lower Hassari, Hangrai, Baila Paras, Khait Sarash, Baila Paras, Garnol, Doga, Khair Abad, Gul Dheri, Ghari Habibullah, Barar Kot, Hassa, and Kawai where solar systems would be installed in the Jamia mosques.

The provincial government has approved the installation and soon the process would start while the remaining mosques of PK-30 would be included in the next phase.