KP Government Assures For Essential Food Items On Controlled Rate: Hassan

Faizan Hashmi Published March 27, 2022 | 08:50 PM

HAVELIAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2022 ) :The provincial government would provide all essential food and other items at Ramzan Sasta Bazar so that the people could purchase these items at a controlled price.

Assistant Commissioner Abbottabad Hassan Ehsan expressed these views while chairing a meeting with the Havelian Chamber of Commerce regarding Ramzan Sasta Bazar Havelian.

He further said the trader's community of Havelian has always cooperated with the district administration for providing relief to the masses during the holy month of Ramzan.

Like previous years, we would establish Ramzan Sasta Bazaar where KP government would provide all essential items on subsidized rates, the AC said.

Hassan Ehsan thanked the Havelian Chamber of Commerce and Industries (HCCI) for their cooperation in establishing Ramzan Sasta Bazar.

While replying to a question, the AC said that the government is utilizing all of its resources to ensure the provision of controlled price essential items, now, this is the responsibility of the masses to encourage the traders in the Sasta Bazars.

He said that the action would be taken to discourage the profiteering and hoarding.

