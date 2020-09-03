UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KP Government Assures Full Support For Rain, Floods Affected

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 03rd September 2020 | 10:13 PM

KP government assures full support for rain, floods affected

Focal Person to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Hydro Power Projects, Mian Sharafat Ali Khan Thursday visited the flood affected areas of constituency PK-2 Swat and assured that all available resources would be utilized in this regard

MINGORA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2020 ) :Focal Person to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Hydro Power Projects, Mian Sharafat Ali Khan Thursday visited the flood affected areas of constituency PK-2 Swat and assured that all available resources would be utilized in this regard.

Flanked by ADC Swat Hamid Khan, AC Behrain Sikandar Khan and TMO Qaiser Khan, the Focal Person visited different areas and met with the people to inquire about their problems.

He reviewed the relief activities and expressed satisfaction over the work of district administration and rescue 1122 to provide relief to the affectees of rains.

He said that traffic problem has been resolved as well as electricity has also been restored in the area.

He issued directives to provide all kind of relief and facilities to the people on priority.

He said on the special directives of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan Rs5.5 million has been distributed among the affected people of Shagram and Tirat adding that more relief will be provided to left over affectees after a survey being conducted in this regard.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Electricity Flood Swat Traffic Shagram Rescue 1122 All Million Rains PK-2

Recent Stories

Defense Day to remember sacrifices of martyrs: Mun ..

3 minutes ago

Mohammed Al Bowardi attends graduation ceremony of ..

1 hour ago

Athens Unaware of Instances of Turkish Journalists ..

3 minutes ago

Serbia-Kosovo Talks in US May Boost Chances of Res ..

3 minutes ago

Serbia Will Not Discuss Territories Issue With Kos ..

3 minutes ago

Russian Health Ministry Recommends 6 Drugs for tre ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.