KP government assures full support for rain, floods affected

MINGORA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2020 ) :Focal Person to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Hydro Power Projects, Mian Sharafat Ali Khan Thursday visited the flood affected areas of constituency PK-2 Swat and assured that all available resources would be utilized in this regard.

Flanked by ADC Swat Hamid Khan, AC Behrain Sikandar Khan and TMO Qaiser Khan, the Focal Person visited different areas and met with the people to inquire about their problems.

He reviewed the relief activities and expressed satisfaction over the work of district administration and rescue 1122 to provide relief to the affectees of rains.

He said that traffic problem has been resolved as well as electricity has also been restored in the area.

He issued directives to provide all kind of relief and facilities to the people on priority.

He said on the special directives of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan Rs5.5 million has been distributed among the affected people of Shagram and Tirat adding that more relief will be provided to left over affectees after a survey being conducted in this regard.