KP Government Assures Provision Of Essential Food Items At Controlled Rate: Qalandar Lodhi

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 30th April 2021 | 06:37 PM

KP government assures provision of essential food items at controlled rate: Qalandar Lodhi

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Revenue Qalandar Khan Lodhi Friday said the provincial government has provided all essential food and other items at Ramadan Sasta Bazar, now people can purchase these items at a controlled price

HAVELIAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Revenue Qalandar Khan Lodhi Friday said the provincial government has provided all essential food and other items at Ramadan Sasta Bazar, now people can purchase these items at a controlled price.

Talking to the media during his visit to Ramadan Sasta Bazar Havelian, he said the provincial government, with a cost of millions of rupees, provided all essential items at subsidized rates at Ramadan Sasta Bazaar where masses could buy wheat flour, Ghee, Sugar and other items.

The minister thanked the Havelian Chamber of Commerce and Industries (HCCI) for their cooperation in establishing Ramadan Sasta Bazar.

Qalandar Lodhi while replying to a question said the government was utilizing all of its resources to ensure the provision of essential items at controlled price. Now this was the responsibility of the masses to encourage the traders in the Sasta Bazars and this action would discourage the profiteering and hoarding, he added.

Havelian Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA) has provided a vast area for the Ramadan Sasta Bazar with suitable facilities, offered a good opportunity to small traders and pushcarts vendors, the minister said.

