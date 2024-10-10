KP government bans PTM activities

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2024) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has banned all activities of the Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM).

KP Chief Minister's Advisor on Information Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif stated that the Federal government issued a notification under Section 11 of the Anti-Terrorism Act, declaring PTM banned.

This means PTM cannot hold any political activities, gatherings, or rallies. The organization is accused of anti-state activities, and any of its actions are seen as harmful to Pakistan.

Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has instructed party members to reach out to all stakeholders for a peaceful resolution.

He also urged tribal elders to help in addressing the situation.

Barrister Saif emphasized that protecting life and property is the responsibility of the provincial government.