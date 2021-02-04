KP government bans use of mobile phone in hospitals

(@FahadShabbir)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2021 ) :Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Thursday has banned the use of mobile phones in Operations Theaters (OT), Gyne ward of the private and public sector hospitals of the province.

According to the notification issued by the Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Department, "The Competent Authority has been pleased to impose a ban on carrying of cellular phones/cameras and other electronic gadgets used for recording voice and picture/video in the premises of Labour Room, Gyne Ward and Gyne OT in all public and private sector hospitals' of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with immediate effect.

"The health department also said it has put in place an independent monitoring unit to ensure that the directions are implemented in letter and spirit.

The authority also warned and said that strict disciplinary action will be taken against those found violating the orders.