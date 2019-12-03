KP government committed to masses' uplift: MPA

Member Provincial Assembly Zahoor Shakir said Tuesday the provincial government was taking solid measures for providing all basic necessities of life to masses

Addressing a ceremony, the MPA said the government had allocated billions of rupees worth development projects of beautification, gas, drinking water and education, adding those projects would soon in the area and added that all those projects would be timely completed.

Speaking on the occasion, Member National Assembly Khiyal Zaman said once the proposed plan on construction of CPEC road from Kohat to Thal Kurram was materialized then it would usher in socio-economic development of the area.

The ceremony where thal sports ground was also inaugurated, was attended by elders of the area and local political workers. The MPA said sports ground would be constructed at each union councils of Thal.