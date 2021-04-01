UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KP Government Committed To Masses' Welfare: Taimur Saleem Jhagr

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 30 minutes ago Thu 01st April 2021 | 05:43 PM

KP government committed to masses' welfare: Taimur Saleem Jhagr

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Health and Finance, Taimur Saleem Jhagra has said the provincial government believed in masses' welfare and a number of initiatives had been taken to provide basic amenities of life to people

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Health and Finance, Taimur Saleem Jhagra has said the provincial government believed in masses' welfare and a number of initiatives had been taken to provide basic amenities of life to people.

He was addressing a gathering after inaugurating the building of District Account Office Mardan on Thursday. The building was completed with an estimated cost of Rs 96 million.

MPA, Abdus Salam Afridi, MPA Ameer Fazand Khan, MPA Iftikhar Ali Mashwani, District Account Officer, Ashfaq Anwar, XEn C&W (buildings) Mardan, Mian Iqbal Shah and officers concerned were present at the occasion.

Jhagra said government employees should perform their duties as religious obligations to serve the people in the best possible way.

He said that new buildings would be constructed for account offices which were currently in shabby condition or on rent in every district.

Jhagra said the government was well aware of the problems being faced by the common man and assured that cogent steps were underway to mitigate the sufferings of the poor segment of the society.

The Sehat Insaf Card that was providing up to one million rupees medical assistance to every KP citizen annually was a testimony to the fact that KP government was serious in extending relief to its people. In the first five months, he said more than 100000 people utilized this facility for getting free medical cover.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Poor Rent Man Mardan Afridi Government Best (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed chairs virtual meeting of Educa ..

44 minutes ago

82,833 doses COVID-19 vaccine administered during ..

59 minutes ago

French President awards &#039;Officer of the Legio ..

59 minutes ago

Rescue 1122 rescue 1842 people during March

31 minutes ago

CM Jam Kamal Khan advises employees to end protest ..

32 minutes ago

Cancel Osaka's Olympic torch relay leg over virus: ..

33 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.