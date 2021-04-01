KP government committed to masses' welfare: Taimur Saleem Jhagr

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Health and Finance, Taimur Saleem Jhagra has said the provincial government believed in masses' welfare and a number of initiatives had been taken to provide basic amenities of life to people

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Health and Finance, Taimur Saleem Jhagra has said the provincial government believed in masses' welfare and a number of initiatives had been taken to provide basic amenities of life to people.

He was addressing a gathering after inaugurating the building of District Account Office Mardan on Thursday. The building was completed with an estimated cost of Rs 96 million.

MPA, Abdus Salam Afridi, MPA Ameer Fazand Khan, MPA Iftikhar Ali Mashwani, District Account Officer, Ashfaq Anwar, XEn C&W (buildings) Mardan, Mian Iqbal Shah and officers concerned were present at the occasion.

Jhagra said government employees should perform their duties as religious obligations to serve the people in the best possible way.

He said that new buildings would be constructed for account offices which were currently in shabby condition or on rent in every district.

Jhagra said the government was well aware of the problems being faced by the common man and assured that cogent steps were underway to mitigate the sufferings of the poor segment of the society.

The Sehat Insaf Card that was providing up to one million rupees medical assistance to every KP citizen annually was a testimony to the fact that KP government was serious in extending relief to its people. In the first five months, he said more than 100000 people utilized this facility for getting free medical cover.