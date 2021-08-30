UrduPoint.com

KP Government Constituting Boards To Run Affairs Of Shelter Homes

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Mon 30th August 2021 | 06:40 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakthunkhwa government is in process to constitute boards to run affairs of Panahgahs (Shelter Homes) professionally under the Panahgahs Act 2020.

The provincial government has decided to include philanthropists, social workers and politicians in the boards to ensure better administration of Panahgahs and look after marginalized segments of the society.

An official of the Social Welfare Department said that Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has directed to ensure implementation of uniform food manual in Darul-Amans and said that teams should visit to Darul-Amans and submit report in this regard.

He said that four more Darul-Amans with one each in District D.

I Khan, Buner, Nowshera and Swabi would be established.

He informed that presently eight Darul-Amans were fully functional across the province while Darul-Aman at Lower Dir and Kohat were being upgraded.

He said that all male staff in Darul Amans had been replace with female except watchmen, adding 72 new vacancies were being created to overcome the staff shortage.

The provincial government has inked an agreement with Pakistan Baitul Mal for the establishment and operation of eight number of Panahgahs with two in the provincial capital Peshawar and one each at divisional headquarters, adding that out of which four are already been functional and so far about 97,000 people have availed facilities in those Panahgahs.

