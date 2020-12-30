KP government decides shifting of marble units from Warsak road to MEZ

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2020 ) :The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has decided to shift all the marble factories from Warsak Road, Peshawar and Shabqadar to the newly established Mohmand Economic Zone (MEZ, said an official handout issued here Wednesday.

The decision was taken in a progress review meeting on Mohmand Economic Zone and Buner Marble City held here with Chief Minister Mahmood Khan in the chair.

Special Assistants to CM Arif Ahmad Zai, Riaz Khan, Secretary Mineral Department, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zone Development & Management Company Javed Khattak and other concerned high ups attended the meeting.

Purpose of the decision is to overcome the issue of environmental pollution in the provincial capital and to facilitate these scattered marble factories by providing them a conducive environment to operate in an organized manner.

The meeting decided that in addition to grant in aid, plots would be given on concessional rates to the marble factory owners who voluntarily shift their factories to the Mohmand Economic Zone.

Similarly, the government has also decided to started physical work on the proposed Buner Marble City project with the aim to promote marble industry and to provide job opportunities to the people.

Speaking in the meeting, the Chief Minister directed the quarter concerned to devise way forward in consultation with the marble factory owners for shifting the marble factories from Warsak Road to Mohmand Economic Zone adding that a complete action plan to this effect be submitted within the two week time period.

Briefing about the Mohmand Economic Zone, the meeting was informed that 106 plots have been allotted so far in the 350 acre Mohmand Economic Zone Project whereas marble factories from Warsak Road and Shabqadar would be shifted and accommodated in the left over 184 plots in Mohmand Economic Zone.

Furthermore, the meeting was informed that applications from 19 factory owners of Warsak Road have been received for the shifting of their factories to Mohmand Economic Zone. The meeting also decided to Convert Mohmand Economic Zone into Special Economic Zone.

Briefing about the proposed project of Buner Marble City, the meeting was informed that 200 industrial units and investment of Rs. 2.8 billion were expected under the 126 acres Buner Marble City Project.

More than 12,000 employment opportunities were also expected through this project, the meeting was informed. While agreeing to the proposed site for Buner Marble City, the Chief Minister has directed the quarter concerned that PC-1 for acquisition of the proposed land should be approved from relevant forum within a week.