KP Government Earmark Rs. 5 Bn For Uplift Of Cities' Areas

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 19th June 2020 | 08:21 PM

KP government earmark Rs. 5 bn for uplift of cities' areas

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government has allocated Rs 5 billion for the uplift of city areas during financial year 2020-21

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government has allocated Rs 5 billion for the uplift of city areas during financial year 2020-21.

KP Finance Minister, Taimur Saleem Jhagra in his budget speech said that with help of European Union an amount of Rs. 3.9 billion would be utilized on development of Infrastructure and Municipal Services in selected districts.

He said that northern section of Warsak Raod to Nasir Bagh would be constructed with allocation of Rs. 1.8 billion and Rs. 550 million would be spent to change provincial metropolis under Peshawar Development Program.

Jhagra said that Rs. 300 million would be utilized on rehabilitation of rural roads. He said that land fill sites would be constructed in Manshera, Chitral, Upper Dir and Swat and slaughter houses, vegetable and fruit markets would be established in selected tehsils of KP.

