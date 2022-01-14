KP government encourages new self-employed graduates : Kamran Bangash

UrduPoint.com

Faizan Hashmi Published January 14, 2022 | 11:11 PM

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Higher Education Kamran Bangash Friday said that the provincial government was committed to produce new self-employed graduates as they have great potential.

He expressed these views while addressing the inaugural ceremony of the UET Peshawar Abbottabad campus expansion project worth Rs. 1500 million.

He further said that the government aimed at producing new graduates self-employed, through professional education.

On the occasion, Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani, Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Iftikhar Hussain were also addressed the ceremony.

