KP Government Establishes Wheat Procurement Center At Havelian

Faizan Hashmi Published May 08, 2024 | 06:56 PM

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2024) In compliance with provincial government directives, the food Department Abbottabad District established a wheat procurement center at the Food Warehouse in Havelian on Wednesday. Operations for wheat purchasing is expected to commence from May 10th.

The KP government has set the price of wheat at 3900 rupees per 40 kilograms. During an official visit to the wheat procurement center at the Food Warehouse, Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad, Khalid Iqbal, received a briefing from District Food Controller Abbottabad, Shad Mohammad, regarding the ethical guidelines for wheat procurement.

DC Abbottabad Khalid Iqbal during the visit was accompanied by the Divisional Director of Food, Hazara Division, Shahwaz Tariq, Director of Agriculture, Malik Ajaz, Assistant Director of Anti-Corruption, Khan Afser, and Assistant Food Controller.

Khalid Iqbal also inspected the facilities provided at the wheat procurement center in Havelian and issued instructions to ensure smooth facilitation for landlords and farmers.

Furthermore, discussions centered on wheat procurement procedures, including the installation of CCTV cameras for continuous monitoring and the utilization of specialized equipment to assess wheat quality and moisture content. Directives were issued to the District Food Controller to ensure adherence to prescribed protocols.

