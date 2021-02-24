UrduPoint.com
KP Government Extends Tenure Of Principal APS For Three Months

Wed 24th February 2021

KP government extends tenure of principal APS for three months

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2021 ) :KP government Wednesday extended the tenure of principal Abbottabad Public School (APS) for three months.

Principal APS Dr. Waqar Ali Rizwi completed his three-year tenure while KP Elementary and Secondary Education Department (ESED) extended his tenure for three more months.

Dr.

Waqar Ali Rizwi played his role in bringing improvement in the education system and the development of APS as the premier school was ignored for last more than a decade.

He also worked on the capacity building of the APS students and increased the extracurricular activities in the institution.

On the directives of the provincial government, Dr. Waqar Ali also put into operation Girls public school Mansehra on APS level which was highly appreciated by the parents and citizens.

