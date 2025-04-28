KP government failed to deliver on all fronts: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi on Monday said that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government- led by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has failed on all fronts to fulfill its promises made to people and address critical issues plaguing the province

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2025) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi on Monday said that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government- led by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has failed on all fronts to fulfill its promises made to people and address critical issues plaguing the province.

Speaking to the media, during his visit to Kundi Model Farm, he expressed concerns over worsening governance, corruption, and a range of grievances affecting people in the province.

Kundi pointed out that the provincial government had failed to meet the expectations of the people, in all departments, leading to administrative inefficiency.

The Governor highlighted ongoing challenges such as deteriorating law and order, frequent terror attacks, poor road infrastructure and lack of basic healthcare facilities in hospitals.

He said the education sector was also suffering, noting that several universities in the province were being run without vice-chancellors, depriving the youth of quality education.

Kundi alleged the provincial government of auctioning jobs and postings. He also stressed that university pensioners were on the streets due to the government's poor management.

He called on the KP government to take pragmatic measures to address these pressing issues and work for the socio-economic development of the province.

The Governor also addressed national security concerns, particularly following the recent blasts in North Waziristan. He reiterated that Afghanistan’s territory was being used to orchestrate terrorism against Pakistan, asserting that 70 to 80 percent of terrorism originates from across the border.

Replying to a question regarding recent tension between Pakistan and India, he accused India of attempting to cover up its internal failures by blaming Pakistan for terrorism.

He added that if India sought war, Pakistan was ready to retaliate but if negotiations were desired, Pakistan was also prepared for dialogue.

Kundi emphasized that the country’s nuclear and missile technology is meant for national defense and should not be perceived as a display of power. "India should not forget that our armed forces are fully capable of defending Pakistan and responding effectively to any aggression," he said.

Referring to development initiatives for Dera’s region, Governor Kundi expressed his commitment to advancing projects in Dera Ismail Khan, including the establishment of an international airport in the region.

Despite obstacles from the provincial government, he vowed to continue pushing for the development of the area to benefit its residents.

Highlighting the legacy of the Pakistan People's Party (PPP), he recalled that founder chairman of the party Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto had gifted the Chashma Right Bank Canal (CRBC) project to the region, while Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has now launched the major Chashma Lift Canal project.

He confirmed that tenders for the first phase out of six phases of the project have been issued, and its inauguration will take place soon. "After completion of this project, Damaan area and Dera region will be fertiled and self-sufficient in wheat production, enabling us to supply wheat to other provinces," he added.

The Governor further stated that the Chashma Lift Canal project would spur economic growth, leading to the establishment of more sugar mills in the region, providing employment opportunities and boosting local prosperity.

Kundi also announced that the PPP was actively working to regain political influence in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and aimed to form the government in the upcoming general elections.