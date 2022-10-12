UrduPoint.com

KP Government Fails To Reduce Flour Price In Hazara Division

Muhammad Irfan Published October 12, 2022

KP government fails to reduce flour price in Hazara division

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2022 ) :The provincial government has failed to reduce wheat flour price in the Hazara division and a 20 kg bag is being sold for Rs 2,200 in Abbottabad while the price in the upper parts of the region is more than Rs 2,400.

Members of the Abbottabad Chamber of Commerce and Industries (ACCI) have demanded from the Punjab government to lift the ban on wheat flour movement to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to details, a delegation of the ACCI led by Khalid Aslam Awan met with Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Tariq Salam Marwat and discussed the issue of the price hike of wheat flour in the region and demanded to take up the matter with the Punjab government.

The visiting delegation also urged the deputy commissioner to improve the distribution system of subsidized wheat flour in the district and provide immediate relief to the masses.

Tariq assured the delegation of the immediate resolution of the issue.

It is pertinent to mention here that both provinces Punjab and KP are governed by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI).

