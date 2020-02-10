KP government finalizes names of new parliamentary secretaries

The KP government has finalized the names of ten new parliamentary secretaries

Peshawar (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 10th February, 2020) The KP government has finalized the Names of ten new parliamentary secretaries. The inner sources have revealed that Prime Minister Imran Khan would likely to give approval in the current week.Chief Minister KP would announce the names of new parliamentary secretaries after the final approval.

Two women have also included in the list the parliamentary secretaries.