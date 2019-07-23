KP government formally unveils results of NNS-2018

National Nutrition Survey (NNS)-2018 results were formally announced at the provincial level by the Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) in an event here in on Tuesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2019 ) :National Nutrition Survey (NNS)-2018 results were formally announced at the provincial level by the Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) in an event here in on Tuesday.

Senior officials of the provincial government, representatives of civil society members, media persons, United Nations and other national and international organization were also present on the occasion.

According to survey, four out of every ten children aged five years or under are stunted in the province, while nearly two out of every ten suffer from wasting.

In the newly merged districts (NMD), previously FATA, over three out of every ten are affected by wasting.

Survey also reveals that over 20 per cent of children under-5 are underweight and over 100 per cent are overweight in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The survey assesses the nutrition status of 17,305 households across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and KP-NMD.

Children under-five, adolescent girls and women of child bearing age are the Primary focus for data on indicators related to nutrition, access to water and its quality, hygiene and sanitation, food security and disability among children.

The NNS points out that in both Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and KP-NMD, adolescent girls and boys bear a double burden of malnutrition with over 30 per cent of adolescent girls in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and more than half of them in KP-NMD are anaemic. Survey also reveals that over 100 per cent of children between the ages of two five years suffer from some form of functional disability across Pakistan.

Addressing on the occasion, Dr.Syed Farooq Jamil, Secretary Health, Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, said that access to adequate nutrition is a fundamental human right and a pre-condition for overall human health, wellbeing and national development.

The provincial government, he said is cognizant of the fact that addressing the problems of malnutrition holistically is of paramount importance. He emphasized that we must work together, and package and implement effective interventions of best address the nutritional rights of the most vulnerable.

Sharing his views on the occasion, UNICEF Deputy Representative, Dr. Tajudeen Oyewale stated, our actions to tackle the troubling trends of malnutrition will have to be bolder, not only in scale but also in terms of multi-sectoral collaboration, involving health, agriculture, food, education, social protection, water and sanitation, and other relevant sectors. He added that UNICEF will continue to support the provincial as well as the Federal governments in efforts to curb malnutrition.

Special Secretary Planning and Development Department, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, said that improved nutrition has significant economic and social benefits as it reduces morbidity and mortality, and improves the quality of life.

He further revealed that women and children in the province have levels of nutrition that are far below acceptable- an alarming situation that requires urgent attention.

The Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination (MoNHSR&C) led the survey which was implemented by the Agha Khan University, funded by the United Kingdom (UK) with technical support from the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF).

The survey findings were shared with the audience by Dr. Professor Zulfiqar A. Bhutta, Founding Director, Centre of Excellence in Women and Child Health, Agha Khan University.