KP government formed new board of authorities for Galyat Development Authority

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2020 ) :The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) Friday formed a new Board of Authorities for Galyat Development Authority (GDA) comprising 11 members.

The new board of authorities consists of renowned five private members charted accountant Ehsan Mani, tourism expert Mohammad Alim, former engineer C&W Javed Turk, Muhammad Sayal Hashmi from Zik consultant, retired Collector Customs Najeeb Abbass.

Secretary sports KPK, Secretary Environment KPK, Commissioner Hazara and Director-General GDA would be nominated government members for GDA board of authorities.

Two members of KP assembly belonged to Galyat were also included in the board where Nazeer Abbassi from treasury benches and Aurangzeb Nalotha from the opposition.

The total 11 members board was announced by the KP government where 5 members from renowned public sector organization, 4 members from government sector those would cooperate with the board while two MPAs from Galyat were also included and three private members of the board also hail from Hazara division.