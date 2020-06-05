UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KP Government Formed New Board Of Authorities For Galyat Development Authority

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 05th June 2020 | 09:11 PM

KP government formed new board of authorities for Galyat Development Authority

The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) Friday formed a new Board of Authorities for Galyat Development Authority (GDA) comprising 11 members

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2020 ) :The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) Friday formed a new Board of Authorities for Galyat Development Authority (GDA) comprising 11 members.

The new board of authorities consists of renowned five private members charted accountant Ehsan Mani, tourism expert Mohammad Alim, former engineer C&W Javed Turk, Muhammad Sayal Hashmi from Zik consultant, retired Collector Customs Najeeb Abbass.

Secretary sports KPK, Secretary Environment KPK, Commissioner Hazara and Director-General GDA would be nominated government members for GDA board of authorities.

Two members of KP assembly belonged to Galyat were also included in the board where Nazeer Abbassi from treasury benches and Aurangzeb Nalotha from the opposition.

The total 11 members board was announced by the KP government where 5 members from renowned public sector organization, 4 members from government sector those would cooperate with the board while two MPAs from Galyat were also included and three private members of the board also hail from Hazara division.

Related Topics

Assembly Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports Hail From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Lunar eclipse in Pakistan tonight

28 minutes ago

American blogger accuses former President Zardari ..

1 hour ago

Over 1100 teams taking part in locust operations i ..

2 hours ago

Rs 1.25 bln relief given to Mepco commercial, indu ..

2 minutes ago

Despite snags, Ethiopia scales up massive tree-pla ..

2 minutes ago

Taliban Kill 10 Afghan Soldiers in Southern Zabul ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.