KP Government Halts Forests Harvesting Operations Following HCBA Press Conference
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 26, 2024 | 06:39 PM
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2024) In response to the High Court Bar Association Abbottabad (HCBA) press conference against deforestation and increasing timber mafia activities in the region, provincial government of KPK on Wednesday has halted all sorts of forest harvesting operation and timber transportation till the ongoing monitoring assigned to the Forestry Planning and Monitoring Circle.
According to the details, yesterday President HCBA Advocate Sardar Aman Khan while addressing a press conference at the Abbottabad Press Club focused the alarming rise in deforestation and the unlawful activities of the timber mafia in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, with a particular focus on Galyat and Mansehra districts.
In response to the escalating environmental crisis, Advocate Sardar Aman Khan announced stringent legal measures undertaken by the High Court Bar Association Abbottabad. These measures aim to combat the destruction of forests and illicit operations of the timber mafia in the region.
The provincial government swiftly responded to these legal directives by imposing an immediate ban on deforestation. Advocate Sardar Aman Khan praised this decisive action and urged the authorities to enforce the ban rigorously.
He emphasized that failure to uphold this ban effectively would prompt the High Court Bar Association Abbottabad to pursue further legal avenues to ensure the protection of national resources.
