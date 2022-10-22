KP government imparting sense of patriotism in youth: Barrister Saif

NATHIAGALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister KP on Information and Public Relations Barrister Muhammad Ali on Saturday inaugurated a five-day camp on the topic of "Challenges and threats faced by youth" in Peshawar University Campus Bara Gili.

The camp was organized by Natuoz, in collaboration with the KP Department of Youth Affairs and Peshawar University's Department of Philosophy, where students and teachers from higher education institutions across the country participated.

In addition to other activities, the five-day camp also includes international debates, study tours and entertainment programmes.

Speaking at the opening session of the camp, Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif said that the provincial government, apart from imparting a sense of Pakistani national unity and patriotism among the youth, was also taking necessary steps to highlight their capabilities.

In that regard, the role of the "provincial government has emerged for the first time", for which the efforts of the Provincial Directorate of Youth Affairs and other related institutions and youth organizations deserve tribute, he highlighted.

The special assistant stressed that such positive activities would prove to be very useful in enabling the youth to face the challenges and difficulties in practical life.

Speaking on the theme of the camp, he urged the students to always consider life's difficulties as a challenge, and advised "while overcoming the troubles don't criticize others and focus on your goal and how to achieve it".

While referring to the last sermon of Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him), Barrister Saif said that the differences of religion, color, race and society found in the world were petty things and according to the Prophet, only a pious and honorable person had the advantage over others in society.

The special assistant said that we had no perfection in being born Pashtun, Punjabi, Sindhi, or Balochi, but only our piety and character can make us perfect in life. He said that all the great people of the world were of good character and therefore they were superior to others in the community of their societies and nations.