KP Government Inaugurates Free Wifi And Digital Library In Historical Place Of The Province

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 17 seconds ago Tue 15th October 2019 | 04:50 PM

Ministry of Science and Technology Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has inaugurated free WIFI and Digital Library in the province

Peshawar (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 15th October, 2019) Ministry of Science and Technology Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has inaugurated free WIFI and Digital library in the province.According to media reports, this facility was inaugurated by Chief Minister special assistant to Science and Technology Kamran Bangash along with provincial Minister for finance Taimor Saleem Khan Jhagra.Kamran Bangash said on this occasion that, free WIFI facility is being provided under KP connect project worth 94 million This includes in top projects of the government to provide free WIFI service on high level in the province, he added.

He said free Wifi service will be provided to historical places in the province to facilitate national and international tourists.

Developments works are being done in Peshawar like other cities of the country, he added.Finance Minister Taimor Saleem khan Jhagra said that, KP government is taking every possible step to provide modern technology to meet the requirements of the 21st century.Citing to JUI Azadi March he said that, Maulana is follower of negative politics while public has already rejected him in 2018 election.

