KP government increases arms license fee under 5-year renewal policy

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2022 ) :The provincial government on Tuesday increased the arms license fee from Rs. 1,000 to Rs. 20,000 following the five years renewal policy.

According to the new schedule released on yesterday, the fee for a pistol or revolver for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with a five-year renewal from Rs 4,000 as per the rate proposed in the budget for the current financial year.

The fee for shotgun rifles within the province has been increased from Rs 4,000 to Rs 10,000 with a five-year renewal.

The license fee for all-Pakistan revolvers or pistols has been increased from Rs 9,000 to Rs 15,000 with a five-year renewal. The rifle license fee has been increased from Rs 9,000 to Rs 15,000 with a five-year renewal.

According to a statement issued by the Home and Tribal Affairs Department, the fee for conversion of old license copy into computerized card license has been increased from Rs 3,000 to Rs 5,000, while the fee for conversion of All Pakistan old license copy to computerized card has also been increased from Rs 8,500 to Rs 10,000.

The fee per cartridge has been increased from Rs 20 to Rs 40, the arms exchange fee has been increased from Rs 1,000 to Rs 2,000, while the license fee for 222 and 223 prohibited bores has been increased by Rs 10,000, the new fee will be Rs. 40,000.

The initial fee for individual duplicate licenses has been increased to Rs. 1,500 and the renewal fee has been increased to Rs. 3,000. The renewal fee for an individual license will be Rs. 2,000 per annum and the initial fee will be Rs. 3,000.

According to the announcement, the fee for the transfer of arms from one place to another has been increased from Rs. 50,000 to Rs. 100,000, and from now on a transfer fee of Rs. 40,000 will be collected