KP Government Inserts `Climate Change' Prefix In Title Of Environment Deptt

Published December 04, 2022

KP government inserts `Climate Change' prefix in title of Environment Deptt

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has inserted `Climate Change' in the title of Environment Department to reflect its focus and priority in handling issues pertaining to environmental degradation caused by climatic changes.

According to a notification issued here, the title of Forestry, Environment and Wildlife Department has been added with a prefix of `Climate Change'.

The new title of the environment department is now `Climate Change, Forestry, Environment and Wildlife Department'.

The decision has been hailed by environmentalists who termed it a step in the right direction for addressing climate change issues in the province.

In order to make climate change a priority, the title of the environment department has been renamed, they observed.

More Stories From Pakistan

