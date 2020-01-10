KP government is focusing on computerization of department : Chief Minister

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has said that KP government is introducing digitization in all departments which will be an important step towards digital Pakistan initiative

Peshawar (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 10th January, 2020) Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has said that KP government is introducing digitization in all departments which will be an important step towards digital Pakistan initiative.He was presiding over a meeting regarding the Digitization Strategy for KP government at Chief Minister House Peshawar.

The meeting was attended by Chief of Digital Pakistan Vision campaign Miss Tania Idrees, Finance Minister Taimur Saleem Jhagra, Advisor to CM on ST&IT Ziaullah Bangash, Chief Secretary Kazim Niaz, Principal Secretary to CM Shahab Ali Shah and others.Chief Minister said that the PTI government is introducing reforms in all departments so as to improve service delivery adding that digitization of government affairs will substitute the traditional and outdated system in the province which will not only save time but will also improve efficiency.The meeting was briefed in detail regarding digitization strategy for KP government.

It was told that by digitizing the traditional government system, all official correspondence will be dealt through an application of advance Technology which will not only improve the efficiency and performance but will also enhance service delivery and feedback.

It was told that through digitization the government official affairs will become paperless rendering the file system useless.

It was informed to the meeting that the process of digitization would be completed in different phases starting from digitization of summaries for Chief Minister.

Similarly official correspondence, memorandum, office orders, notifications and all other matters of the government officials will be digitized in a phase wise manner which will increase efficiency in official work.

In the first phase, the process of digitization is being prepared for all the administrative secretaries and departments while in the second phase a road map will be formulated for the digitization of all the provincial departments.The Chief Minster said that digitizing the government affairs is the requirement of contemporary world adding that in the first instance, steps will be initiated for the digitization of Chief Minister Secretariat in order to expedite official's matters through a modern technological way thereby increasing efficiency in services delivery.

He further stated that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa digitization initiative would be a role model for the rest of the provinces. He clarified that digitization strategy will be made possible in the province to materialize the vision of Digital Pakistan Initiative.