UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KP Government Kicks Off Renovation Of Damaged Worship Places Of All Faiths: Wazir Zada

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 13th October 2020 | 09:00 PM

KP government kicks off renovation of damaged worship places of all faiths: Wazir Zada

Advisor to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Minorities Wazir Zada Tuesday said the provincial government was keenly interested and taking measures to renovate and reconstruct damaged worship places of all faiths as these were badly damaged due to terrorism in Pakistan

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2020 ) :Advisor to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Minorities Wazir Zada Tuesday said the provincial government was keenly interested and taking measures to renovate and reconstruct damaged worship places of all faiths as these were badly damaged due to terrorism in Pakistan.

While chairing a meeting at the commissioner house, he said the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government was taking all out efforts for resolving the issues of minorities in the province.

Wazir Zada said the provincial government has decided to form ten-member non-political committees headed by DCs for the resolve of the minorities-related issues on the district level where minority representatives would also be added.

The meeting was also attended by MPAs Ravi Kumar, Sardar Ajeet Singh, DC Abbottabad Mughees Sanaullah, DG Galyat Development Authority (GDA) Raza Habeeb, Nasir William, Norooz Gill, Zakir Paul, Nowsherwan and others.

The committee meetings would be held on a monthly basis where the issues of minorities would be discussed and would also identify their solution, adding he said.

At the occasion, the advisor also directed Commissioner Hazara Riaz Khan Mahsood to order all DCs of the region to constitute the committees in their respective districts.

Wazir Zada said that the adjoining property of the Nathiagali church was owned by the KP government which was later gifted to the church. It was also decided to construct old church and car parking at Nathaigali Bazar while the modalities for the auction of church property according to schedule within ten days.

In the meeting employment quota of minorities also came under discussion, it was decided to implement the policies and quota system of 1914 and onward legislation for minorities.

While addressing at the occasion, Hazara Commissioner Riaz Khan Mahsood said that the KP government has respect for sanctuaries of all religions and taking measures for the provision of facilities. He also assured the formation of committees at the district level.

The commissioner Hazara also directed the director of GDA to renovate Nathiagali Church which would attract the Christian community and other tourists as well.

Related Topics

Pakistan Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Abbottabad Minority Car Nasir Church Christian All Government Employment

Recent Stories

Ministerial Development Council highlights importa ..

2 minutes ago

FPCCI hails appointment of Tabish Gohar as SAPM on ..

2 minutes ago

Justice Isa summons registrar; expresses concern o ..

2 minutes ago

US stocks sink at open amid earnings, Covid worrie ..

2 minutes ago

Preparations for 18th meeting of prosecutors gener ..

2 minutes ago

Seventh Unit of Bulgaria's Kozloduy NPP to Be Buil ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.