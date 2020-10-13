KP government kicks off renovation of damaged worship places of all faiths: Wazir Zada

Advisor to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Minorities Wazir Zada Tuesday said the provincial government was keenly interested and taking measures to renovate and reconstruct damaged worship places of all faiths as these were badly damaged due to terrorism in Pakistan

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2020 ) :Advisor to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Minorities Wazir Zada Tuesday said the provincial government was keenly interested and taking measures to renovate and reconstruct damaged worship places of all faiths as these were badly damaged due to terrorism in Pakistan.

While chairing a meeting at the commissioner house, he said the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government was taking all out efforts for resolving the issues of minorities in the province.

Wazir Zada said the provincial government has decided to form ten-member non-political committees headed by DCs for the resolve of the minorities-related issues on the district level where minority representatives would also be added.

The meeting was also attended by MPAs Ravi Kumar, Sardar Ajeet Singh, DC Abbottabad Mughees Sanaullah, DG Galyat Development Authority (GDA) Raza Habeeb, Nasir William, Norooz Gill, Zakir Paul, Nowsherwan and others.

The committee meetings would be held on a monthly basis where the issues of minorities would be discussed and would also identify their solution, adding he said.

At the occasion, the advisor also directed Commissioner Hazara Riaz Khan Mahsood to order all DCs of the region to constitute the committees in their respective districts.

Wazir Zada said that the adjoining property of the Nathiagali church was owned by the KP government which was later gifted to the church. It was also decided to construct old church and car parking at Nathaigali Bazar while the modalities for the auction of church property according to schedule within ten days.

In the meeting employment quota of minorities also came under discussion, it was decided to implement the policies and quota system of 1914 and onward legislation for minorities.

While addressing at the occasion, Hazara Commissioner Riaz Khan Mahsood said that the KP government has respect for sanctuaries of all religions and taking measures for the provision of facilities. He also assured the formation of committees at the district level.

The commissioner Hazara also directed the director of GDA to renovate Nathiagali Church which would attract the Christian community and other tourists as well.