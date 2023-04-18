UrduPoint.com

KP Government Launches Full-swing Admission Campaign In Government Schools

Umer Jamshaid Published April 18, 2023 | 08:27 PM

KP government launches full-swing admission campaign in government schools

Education Advisor Rahmat Salam Khattak said Tuesday that the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is making great efforts to increase enrollment in government schools

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2023 ) :Education Advisor Rahmat Salam Khattak said Tuesday that the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is making great efforts to increase enrollment in government schools.

With a target of 1.6 million children set for the current admission campaign, the government is striving to admit as many children as possible, even in the second shift.

To support this effort, the government has allocated ten billion rupees to provide free books to students. So far, 75 percent of students have received their books, and the remaining students will receive theirs after Eid.

The government has also ensured that there is no shortage of teachers or classes to accommodate the increased enrollment.

Last year, the government set a target of 0.8 million children, but this year the focus is on quality rather than quantity.

In a statement, he said that the admission campaign will continue even after Eid, demonstrating the government's commitment to ensuring that every child has access to education.

Related Topics

Shortage Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Government Billion Million

Recent Stories

FIBA Decides Against Russia's Participation in Par ..

FIBA Decides Against Russia's Participation in Paris Olympics Pre-Quilifying Tou ..

4 minutes ago
 Rain in Sukkur, weather turns pleasant

Rain in Sukkur, weather turns pleasant

4 minutes ago
 Commissioner Bannu Division chairs meeting to prev ..

Commissioner Bannu Division chairs meeting to prevent smuggling of food items

3 minutes ago
 Libyan National Army Released 6 Detainees as Resul ..

Libyan National Army Released 6 Detainees as Result of Negotiations - UN Officia ..

3 minutes ago
 First introductory meeting of Provincial Commissio ..

First introductory meeting of Provincial Commission for Minority Affairs held

3 minutes ago
 Eight notorious bandits surrendered: DIG Sukkur

Eight notorious bandits surrendered: DIG Sukkur

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.