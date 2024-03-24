Open Menu

KP Government Launches Online Renewal Facility For Overseas Pakistanis' Driving Licenses

Umer Jamshaid Published March 24, 2024 | 02:40 PM

KP government launches online renewal facility for overseas Pakistanis' driving licenses

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2024) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government announced an online facility for overseas Pakistanis for renewal of driving licenses.

The Pakistani expatriates will be able to send their applications via email to renew their driving licenses, reported a private news channel.

In this regard, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has sent a summary to the foreign ministry to inform Pakistani missions set up across the globe.

KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur said that he is glad to introduce such a measure after the Pakistani expatriates demanded the facility for their ease.

