KP Government Launches Revolutionary Scheme For Self-employment And Paid Internships
Umer Jamshaid Published August 11, 2025 | 07:28 PM
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2025) The Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Monday has unveiled a landmark initiative aimed at promoting self-reliance and dignified employment among poor and unemployed certified skilled youth in the province.
The scheme includes the provision of financial grants for self-employment and the launch of a paid internship program for certified skilled individuals.
Implemented under the supervision of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Rural Economic Transformation Project (KP-RETP) and executed through the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Technical education & Vocational Training Authority (KP-TEVTA), the program is inviting online applications on a first-come, first-served basis. The opportunity is open to professionally skilled and recently graduated certified youth, particularly those from technical institutes such as KP-TEVTA, and includes a special focus on women applicants.
According to TEVTA’s announcement, eligible candidates must be permanent residents of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa holding a valid domicile and possess a certificate in the relevant field issued in 2023 or later by a recognized body such as the Trade Testing board of Technical Education, University of Technology, University of Engineering, or any other government-accredited institution in Pakistan. Applicants must also be registered in the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) database with a poverty score between 0 and 40, be between 18 and 29 years of age, and be medically fit.
A 50 percent quota has been reserved for women under the scheme. TEVTA clarified that each applicant can only apply for one category either the initial financial assistance for self-employment or the paid internship program. Applications can be submitted online at repta.kptevta.pk until the publication date of the advertisement.
