KP government notifies duty time schedule for Ramadan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2022 ) :The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa notified schedule of office timings for observance by the provincial government offices during holy months of Ramadan.

Office timings on five days a week Monday to Thursday will be from 10am to 4pm and on Friday 10am to 1pm.

Similarly, office working on six days a week offices timings will be 10am to 3pm from Monday to Thursday and Saturday and on Friday 10am to 1pm, said a notification issued here on Saturday.