UrduPoint.com

KP Government Notifies Duty Time Schedule For Ramadan

Muhammad Irfan Published April 02, 2022 | 03:33 PM

KP government notifies duty time schedule for Ramadan

The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa notified schedule of office timings for observance by the provincial government offices during holy months of Ramadan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2022 ) :The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa notified schedule of office timings for observance by the provincial government offices during holy months of Ramadan.

Office timings on five days a week Monday to Thursday will be from 10am to 4pm and on Friday 10am to 1pm.

Similarly, office working on six days a week offices timings will be 10am to 3pm from Monday to Thursday and Saturday and on Friday 10am to 1pm, said a notification issued here on Saturday.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa From Government Ramadan

Recent Stories

COAS wants to expand ties with both China, US

COAS wants to expand ties with both China, US

8 minutes ago
 Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2021-22)

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2021-22)

1 minute ago
 Police arrest rickshaw snatcher

Police arrest rickshaw snatcher

1 minute ago
 Iraqi Oil Export Revenues in March Hit 50-Year Hig ..

Iraqi Oil Export Revenues in March Hit 50-Year High - Oil Ministry

1 minute ago
 Russia's Rosatom Says Sees No Issue With Switching ..

Russia's Rosatom Says Sees No Issue With Switching to Payments in Rubles

1 minute ago
 Singapore reports 5,010 new COVID-19 cases

Singapore reports 5,010 new COVID-19 cases

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.