KP Government Notifies Garhi Kapoora As New Tehsil

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 29th August 2019 | 11:00 PM

KP government notifies Garhi Kapoora as new tehsil

The Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has declared Garhi Kapoora area tothe status of tehsil in district Mardan with immediate effect

Peshawar (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 29th August, 2019) The Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has declared Garhi Kapoora area tothe status of tehsil in district Mardan with immediate effect.The said tehsil will contain ten union councils namely, Shahbaz Garhi, Bala Garhi, Garhi Ismail Zai, Garhi Daulat Zai, Baghicha Dheri, Mohib Banda, Kot Daulat Zai, Gumbat, Kandar and Mayar.

Whereas 12 patwar halqas namely Shahbaz Garhi, Bala Garhi, Garhi Daulat Zai, Garhi Ismail Zai, KotDaulat Zai, Kot Ismail Zai, Mohib Banda, Chak Shahbaz Garhi, Kandar, Gumbat, Qasam and Mayar, Seven Mouzajat namely Shahbaz Garhi, Bala Garhi, Cham Dheri, Garhi Daulat Zai, Baghicha Dheri, Garhi Ismail Zai, Kot Daulat Zai, Kot Ismail Zai, Mohib Banda, Chak Shahbaz Garhi, Koz Band, Kandar, Gumbat, Memood Abad, Qasam, Sharif Abad, Mayar and Headquarter Garhi Kapoora.board of Revenue & Estate Department has issued the notification in this regard

