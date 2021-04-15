UrduPoint.com
KP Government Notifies New Timing For Business In The Wake Of Third Wave Of COVID-19

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 15th April 2021 | 07:15 PM

KP government notifies new timing for business in the wake of third wave of COVID-19

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2021 ) :On the recommendations of the National Command Control Center (NCOC) government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Thursday issued directives where all industrial and business activities would remain close from 6 pm.

According to the details, all markets would also remain close on Saturday and Sunday while business including medical stores, hotels, restaurants, tire shops, petrol pumps, oil depot, bakeries, general stores, karyana store, milk shop, meat shop, four chaki, EPG filling points, agriculture machinery workshops, spare parts, printing press and franchises of mobile phone companies would remain open throughout the week.

All indoor activities including sports, musical, cultural and religious gatherings have been banned while only 300 people can gather in outdoor activities following Coronavirus SOPs.

Outdoor dining is allowed from Iftar till 11:59 pm strictly following Coronavirus SOPs while takeaway and home delivery services are also allowed with Coronavirus SOPs.

If possible Tarawih pray would be organized at an open place, civil administration would keep in touch with Ulam to strictly enforce SOPs in mosques and other religious activities.

Use of face mask on all public places is mandatory, to ensure Coronavirus SOPs in public transport they would carry only 50 percent passengers, all public and private office would ensure policy of 50 percent employees work from home, all shrines, contact sports, cultural and other activities would be banned till further order.

