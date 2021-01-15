UrduPoint.com
KP Government Notifies WSCA Board Of Governor Members

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 15th January 2021 | 10:09 PM

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2021 ) :KPK government Friday announced the members of the Water and Sanitation Company Abbottabad (WSCA) board of governor including seven private members as executive directors and 5 government officers as non-executive director.

According to the KPK government notification, seven private members were nominated as executive directors including Muhammad Tourqir ur Rehman, Sarfraz Khan Jadoon, Major (R) Zulfiqar Ahmed, Rashid Javed, Wahid Siraj, Raja Sahir Sarwar and Muhammad Khalid Khan Sadozi.

Five government officials including Secretary Finance Department, Secretary Local Government, Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad, Regional Municipal Officer and CEO WASCA Noor Qasim were nominated as a non-executive director.

