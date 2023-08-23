KP government orders safety checks of all chairlifts

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2023 ) :Following a recent incident in which the lives of people including school children were jeopardized due to breakage of a chairlift wire in Battagram, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government on Wednesday decided to ensure the safety of chairlifts across the province.

In response to the incident where an open cable car in Battagram was left stranded due to a cable snap, leaving 8 people including school children suspended for over 15 hours, the government has issued a comprehensive set of guidelines to enhance safety measures.

Under the directive, deputy commissioners from all districts have been instructed to conduct thorough inspections of chairlifts. This inspection mandate covers chairlifts in both commercial and residential areas, as well as those operating in entertainment establishments.

Particular emphasis has been placed on the swift examination of chairlifts located within entertainment venues. This scrutiny aims to guarantee strict adherence to safety protocols.

Special consideration will be given to chairlifts spanning over rivers and streams, necessitating a meticulous evaluation of their structural soundness.

The scope of the directive also encompasses an evaluation of the design, capacity, and safety features of all chairlifts within the province. With a paramount concern for public safety, the provincial government underscores the importance of adhering to established safety standards, especially during adverse weather conditions such as storms and lightning.

To ensure effective regulation of chairlift operations, acquiring a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the district administration has been made mandatory. This step is intended to reinforce accountability and ensure the consistent implementation of proper safety measures.

In an effort to expedite these safety improvements, the provincial government has set a deadline for the submission of a comprehensive report on chairlifts across the province. All relevant data and findings must be compiled and submitted to the government within one week. This proactive approach reflects the government's commitment to enhancing public safety in relation to chairlift operations.